As Criteo S A (CRTO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Lowered by $1.18 Million Its Holding; Engaged Capital Boosted Its Sunopta (STKL) Stake by $5.63 Million; Valuation Rose

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 362,260 shares traded or 20.44% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 135,538 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18 million for 19.48 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Squared Techs Limited Liability Corp has 1.95% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 125,898 shares. Fiera stated it has 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Cwm Ltd Liability owns 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.04% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 214,232 shares stake. 6,565 are owned by Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership. Hightower Advsrs holds 169,042 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 17,426 shares. Ruffer Llp has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 322,601 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 51,102 shares. Citigroup owns 16,957 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4.13 million are held by Interest Value Advisers Lc. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 853 shares.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,450 shares to 96,395 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 82,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance Com holds 0.11% or 2.58 million shares. Cibc World reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Ironwood Invest Lc reported 124,640 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.30 million shares. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 425 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). 84,154 are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 35,123 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc has 0.07% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). 3.03 million were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. Another trade for 4,200 shares valued at $13,440 was bought by Detlefsen Michael. HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA also bought $148,264 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Wednesday, March 6. Gough Jeffrey bought $26,999 worth of stock. On Thursday, May 30 Ennen Joseph bought $199,000 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 50,000 shares. On Friday, March 8 the insider Duchscher Robert bought $18,473. 27,500 shares were bought by ATKINS M SHAN, worth $88,349.