As Criteo S A (CRTO) Share Value Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $8.39 Million; Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Share Value Rose While Junto Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $6.49 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 308,574 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 94,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 604,253 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.09 million, up from 510,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 412,461 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,700 shares to 428,100 shares, valued at $35.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Limited owns 2.23M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.66 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests Company invested in 0.01% or 116,482 shares. First Manhattan has 1.43M shares. Jefferies Gru Inc Limited Liability stated it has 11,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Fiera accumulated 0.01% or 190,052 shares. Walleye Trading owns 15,239 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Shine Investment Advisory Inc owns 1,037 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Com. California-based Leonard Green & Prtnrs LP has invested 0.11% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Axa invested in 51,102 shares. Harris LP accumulated 2.43M shares. Panagora Asset reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 177,065 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 591 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.05% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.05% or 502,388 shares. 1.48 million are owned by Clarkston Prns Limited Liability Company. Alpha Windward Llc holds 133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 4,500 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation owns 28,635 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 7,510 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 11,902 shares. Sei Invests Communications holds 0.03% or 119,855 shares in its portfolio. Utd Financial Advisers Lc holds 0% or 8,440 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 108,551 shares. 207,472 were accumulated by First Advsrs L P. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.07% or 13,909 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.48 million activity. White George Burton also sold $1.58 million worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Thursday, January 10. On Wednesday, January 16 the insider Arnold Dan H. sold $2.57 million. On Monday, February 11 Kalbaugh John Andrew sold $3.08M worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 40,000 shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 425,111 shares to 116,108 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 99,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,567 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.