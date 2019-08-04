As Criteo S A (CRTO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Cut Position; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lowered by $29.83 Million Its Stake

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 605,753 shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (APD) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 156,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 588,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.39 million, down from 745,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Criteo Trying To Rebuild A Stalled Growth Engine In Mid-Flight – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Criteo Just Lowered Its Full-Year Guidance – Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust weighs in on Google’s Criteo impact – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) CEO JB Rudelle on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SOLO, DBD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,375 shares to 388,713 shares, valued at $64.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 86,976 shares. Black Creek Inv Management Inc holds 1.09% or 1.59 million shares. S Squared Lc reported 1.95% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 82,110 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel invested in 1.09% or 87,311 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 23,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parus (Uk) Ltd has invested 3.03% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Roosevelt Incorporated holds 0.07% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 28,241 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 300 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Cwm Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Bogle Lp De has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 322,601 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Air Products And Chemicals A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Air Products (APD) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q4 & FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Air Products and Chemicals Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Air Products And Chemicals’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 219,624 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Trust has 2,661 shares. 11,219 were reported by 10. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP holds 52,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.06% or 38,532 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth reported 155 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested 1.56% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Griffin Asset Mgmt has 2,253 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company invested in 2,601 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Maverick Cap Ltd has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 19,010 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,393 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Intl reported 4.23 million shares.