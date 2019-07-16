As Criteo S A (CRTO) Market Value Declined, Parus Finance Uk LTD Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Holding by $1.30 Million

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,334 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 73,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $204.44. About 9.19M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 143,418 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.11 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) by 8,811 shares to 65,686 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18 million for 19.43 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 221,820 shares to 397,430 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).