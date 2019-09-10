As Criteo S A (CRTO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Cut Stake by $7.30 Million; Cullen Capital Management Raised Archer (ADM) Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 760,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 12,165 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 25,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 122,978 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 96,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 2.43 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.73M for 17.08 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

