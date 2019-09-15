As Criteo S A (CRTO) Market Valuation Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Decreased by $4.31 Million Its Position; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Trimmed Stake by $34.55 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 253,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, down from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 411,718 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 909,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.24M, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 315,887 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M

Another recent and important Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.69 million shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $96.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 118,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.57 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Criteo gets sidelined on Google ad shift – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Criteo S.A. (CRTO) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Criteo Stock Slumped 24.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CRTO or QUOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 60,342 shares to 71,690 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).