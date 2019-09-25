As Crh Plc (CRH) Market Value Rose, Gmt Capital Upped Its Holding; Lodge Hill Capital Cut Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 42,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 492,590 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.13M, up from 450,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 598,452 shares traded or 21.57% up from the average. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 3.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – CRH ANNOUNCES EUR 1BN SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME; 26/04/2018 – CRH CEO SAYS WILL LIKELY DO 500 MLN TO 1 BLN EUROS OF BOLT ON ACQUISITIONS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – GROUP EBITDA, FOR SEASONALLY LESS SIGNIFICANT FIRST HALF OF YEAR, EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH H1 2017 ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 20/04/2018 – MEDIA-CRH CEO says share buyback “under careful review” – Irish Times; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – ANNOUNCES ORGANISATIONAL & BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; 16/03/2018 – FTC: 20180871: CRH plc; Promotora de Inversiones Mexicanas, S.A; 31/05/2018 – Ireland’s CRH to merge some European, Americas units to boost margins; 31/05/2018 – CRH Will Establish New Global Building Products Division, Effective 1 January 2019; 31/05/2018 – CRH Targeting 300 Basis Points Improvement in Ebitda Margin by 2021; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – WITH NORMAL WEATHER PATTERNS AND IN ABSENCE OF ANY MAJOR MARKET DISLOCATIONS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H2 EBITDA ANTICIPATED TO BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 102,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 276,530 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34M, down from 379,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 797,472 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 467,100 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $30.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 105,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,300 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold CRH shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.01 million shares or 2.23% less from 36.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 1.30 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv has invested 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). 128 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Advisors Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 105,086 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 67 shares. 60,920 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Assetmark stated it has 826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Geode Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). 351 are owned by Clean Yield. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 9,627 shares. Sit Investment Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 37,925 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 81,060 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 50,000 shares to 246,869 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory accumulated 2,905 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 14.05M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Primecap Ca holds 8.11 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 17,185 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). First Tru Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5,843 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 10 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership has 1.72 million shares. Advisor Limited Liability Com reported 6,735 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 280 shares. Park Oh holds 0.05% or 10,318 shares in its portfolio. Select Equity Lp holds 5.32M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 261 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.38M for 18.08 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.