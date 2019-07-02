As Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Stake; Greenwich Investment Management Increases Position in Stonecastle Finl (BANX)

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 87,759 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 36.37% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 5,566 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

More notable recent StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on November 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Special Distribution of $0.14 and Regular Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for Fourth Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fidelity Select Leisure (FDLSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BANX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Assoc has invested 0.21% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). 54,833 were accumulated by Hilton Capital Management. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 22,161 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.02% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 500 shares. Greenwich Management reported 3.88% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Acadian Asset Lc owns 12,934 shares. 16,156 are held by Oppenheimer &. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Punch & Associates Invest Inc holds 0.77% or 422,637 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 157 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 14,320 shares. Sei Investments Com owns 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 5,327 shares. 8,824 were reported by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Morgan Stanley has 10,350 shares.

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cresud’s (CRESY) CEO Alejandro Elsztain on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BrasilAgro Is Interesting As A Small Cap Play For Individual Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2016, Prnewswire.com published: “Cresud SACIF y A. Announces Results for the third quarter of FY 2018 ended March 31, 2018 – PR Newswire” on May 14, 2018. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financial stocks lose ground after Fed chair’s press conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “7 Agricultural Equities That Could Grow Substantially If Inflation Increases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2012.