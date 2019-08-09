As Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Market Valuation Rose, Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered Position by $418,000; Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted Stake in Seachange Intl (SEAC) as Valuation Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 26,907 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 37,420 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SEAC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 61,760 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 129,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gmt Capital Corp stated it has 38,180 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 140,225 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 8,136 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 2.02M shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 229,648 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0% or 1.80M shares. 254,435 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 224,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1.48M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Federated Pa accumulated 1,104 shares. Art Advsr Llc has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider SINGER KAREN bought $1.48 million. BONNEY MARK J had bought 126,749 shares worth $189,832.