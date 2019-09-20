As Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Shares Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Boosted by $3.78 Million Its Holding; As Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stock Price Rose, Holder American Century Companies Raised Stake

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 81.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 798,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.93M, up from 980,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 2.03M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q REV. $517.3M, EST. $505.3M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.23M, up from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 4.01 million shares traded or 60.35% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 15/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms May 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Shareholders that Support Change are Reminded to Vote on Cation Capital’s BLUE Proxy Card or BLUE VIF; 19/04/2018 – Crescent Point Holders Told by ISS to Vote Half of Cation Slate; 02/05/2018 – Crescent Point Is Said to Defeat Activist Investor in Proxy Vote; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POIN…; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 24/04/2018 – Leading Independent Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Crescent Point Shareholders Vote for All Management Nominees and Warns About Cation’s “Decidedly Vague Plan”; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – FINALIZING AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF APPROXIMATELY $225 MLN OF ASSETS WITH PROCEEDS DIRECTED TOWARD DEBT REDUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Investment Gru Ltd Com, Texas-based fund reported 783,224 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 333,258 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc, a Hawaii-based fund reported 3,620 shares. Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 33 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 64,354 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Company holds 638 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0.01% or 6,140 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 5,726 shares. Cookson Peirce & accumulated 3,661 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 813,524 shares. 1.19M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 2.00M shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 132,325 shares to 166,575 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 41,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,477 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

