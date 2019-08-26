As Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Market Value Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted by $341,885 Its Holding; Mig Capital Increased Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position by $2.45 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 246,535 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 178,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.015. About 805,230 shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 15/03/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms March 2018 Dividend; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT W/ISS REPORT; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Du; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL: LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS URGES CRESCENT POINT SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ALL FOUR OF CATION’S NOMINEES; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 48,981 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,329 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.27% or 120,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Co reported 188,225 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 32,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 27,976 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 62,687 shares. Century Companies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 157,389 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 34,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bb&T holds 7,495 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 482 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bank reported 78,500 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company has 198,334 shares. Mig Ltd invested in 4.93% or 725,331 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 562 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset owns 37,800 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has 0.01% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 46,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Waratah Cap Advsrs stated it has 2.74 million shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Spark Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 196,000 shares. Portland Inv Counsel holds 0.6% or 364,555 shares. Kj Harrison & Partners Incorporated has 515,399 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 30,765 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 11,113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp invested in 1.06M shares. Signaturefd Limited reported 0% stake. Fiera Cap owns 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 43,462 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management stated it has 0.16% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). British Columbia Management Corp has invested 0.03% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 9,363 shares to 167,015 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,906 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).