As Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Shares Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Lifted Holding by $3.95 Million; Och (OZM) Holder Caz Investments LP Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 11.34 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.74 million, up from 10.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 1.40 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT W/ISS REPORT; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point wins proxy battle, staves off activist push; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POINT; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SEVEN PERCENT EXIT PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 18/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.5 FROM C$11.5; 02/05/2018 – Crescent Point Is Said to Defeat Activist Investor in Proxy Vote; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO AS PART OF TRANSFORMATION PLAN

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 145,098 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 26/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Hot Hedge Fund Coatue Hires Ex-Och-Ziff Executive; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Haas Will Remain Through June 1 For Transition; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Is Said to Shut Asia Hedge Fund, Focus on Main Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q ADJ DISTRIBUTABLE EPS 8C; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF OZ MASTER FUND EST. APRIL NET RETURN +0.19%; 05/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff executive; 18/04/2018 – Alesia Haas, the chief financial officer of Och-Ziff Capital Management, will join Coinbase as CFO immediately

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz Invests Lp invested in 0.71% or 11,100 shares. Knott David M reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.