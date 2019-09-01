As Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Share Value Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lifted Position by $413,871; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lowered Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $374,192 as Valuation Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 1.81M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT W/ISS REPORT; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point CEO Saxberg Steps Down as CEO, Resigns From Board; 24/04/2018 – Leading Independent Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Crescent Point Shareholders Vote for All Management Nominees and Warns About Cation’s “Decidedly Vague Plan”; 24/04/2018 – CATION URGES CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS TO VOTE BACK ITS NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point wins proxy battle, staves off activist push; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS TAKEN OVER AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO; 25/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden Mgmt holds 3.52% or 11.34 million shares. 587,672 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 2.22M shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,347 shares. 76,250 are owned by Osmium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 1.06 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 37,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 433,058 shares. Portland Inv Counsel Inc reported 364,555 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Fiera Cap holds 43,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 3.47M shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 88,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 75,700 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) by 235,650 shares to 260,276 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 36,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares to 609,362 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canyon Capital Limited Liability holds 3.44% or 4.97M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 2.01 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 29,714 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr LP holds 8.34% or 20.35 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Co owns 29,335 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 12,226 shares. Moreover, Hightower Trust Lta has 0.41% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 111,977 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 125,273 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Ltd stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2.21 million are owned by Pictet Asset Ltd. Intact Investment Management reported 128,400 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 390,341 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.25M shares.