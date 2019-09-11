As Cree (Put) (CREE) Stock Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Decreased Stake; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Cut Its Holding by $322,260

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (Put) (CREE) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 8,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 1.04 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 11,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.37. About 1.89M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 17,391 shares to 73,499 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp (Call) by 56,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate State Bank reported 124 shares stake. Rech & Management Company reported 0.04% stake. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors accumulated 16,125 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Caxton LP owns 0.45% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 54,200 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 11,200 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 4,772 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 25 shares. Capital Research Investors has invested 0.1% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 8,759 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 12,881 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,897 shares. American Gru has 0.06% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Assetmark Incorporated owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CREE August 23rd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canaccord praises Cree’s ‘important partnership’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Surprising Industry the U.S.-China Trade War Could Throttle – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Baidu, BP, Ciena, Chevron, Cree, Exxon, Home Depot, Medtronic, Nvidia, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Management invested in 5,307 shares. King Luther Management holds 1.28% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 256 shares. 20,888 are owned by New England And Mngmt Inc. Morgan Stanley reported 2.70 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 340,291 shares. City Communication stated it has 447 shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 13,838 shares. Tobam accumulated 246 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 153,433 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey has invested 1.96% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dt Llc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Marshall Wace Llp holds 44,137 shares. California-based Aristotle Llc has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $662.78M for 18.35 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimberly-Clark declares $1.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.