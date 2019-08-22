As Cree (CREE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lowered Position by $1.22 Million

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 39.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 24,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 17,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 2.05M shares traded or 32.71% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 9,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 59,390 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 69,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.16. About 661,318 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 5,490 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs has invested 0.13% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Van Eck Corporation stated it has 80,497 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.02 million shares. Riverhead Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 40,946 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Company invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) holds 3,628 shares. Prudential Inc holds 65,426 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 18,670 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 37 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 51 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 74,121 were reported by Arizona State Retirement.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,617 shares to 9,361 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 14,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.