As Cree (CREE) Valuation Declined, Advisory Research Has Lifted Position by $547,713; Exchange Capital Management Has Upped Its Compass Minerals International (CMP) Stake by $877,878; Valuation Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) by 113.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 16,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 30,588 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 14,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 195,983 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP)

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Cree Incorporated (CREE) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 9,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 23,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 13,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Cree Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 1.34M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Incorporated (NYSE:AVT) by 93,566 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $48.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 81,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 55,115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 270,067 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.27% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Virginia-based Davenport And Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Advisory reported 23,001 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.18% or 6,242 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 8.38 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 52,582 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 12,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15,000 were reported by Amalgamated Bancshares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 10,656 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). D E Shaw And owns 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 20,196 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 435 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,090 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. 305 shares valued at $16,458 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, March 18. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Thursday, May 9. 2,000 shares were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S, worth $98,920. WALKER LORI A had bought 700 shares worth $36,547. On Monday, May 13 Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 692 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Inv Advisors holds 49,535 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 5,968 shares. Moreover, Comm Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 4,975 shares. Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 73,033 were reported by Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 61,581 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 21,960 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% or 14,826 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 22,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hrt Finance Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Hsbc Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 4,877 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 155,083 shares. 25,334 were accumulated by Trexquant L P.