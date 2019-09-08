As Cree (CREE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Banbury Partners Trimmed Holding by $11.64 Million; Tig Advisors Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $13.66 Million

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 204,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 230,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 434,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 2.80 million shares traded or 56.95% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 32,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Domini Impact Invests holds 8.02% or 9,133 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 179,560 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 680,005 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Limited Liability Corporation has 1.88% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 97,082 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 6,242 shares. Hanseatic Management Services accumulated 0.03% or 436 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 1.82 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com holds 675,137 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 483 shares.

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

