As Cree (CREE) Shares Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Boosted Position; Chemical Bank Has Decreased Its Union Pac (UNP) Position by $387,273

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 610.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 54,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC)

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 34,510 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 36,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $160.31. About 2.68M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.49 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Union Pacific Corporation's (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha" published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,796 shares to 19,111 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Mid-Day Market Update: Cree Drops Following Weak Guidance; Myomo Shares Surge – Benzinga" published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Cree and ON Semiconductor Announce Multi-Year Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement – Business Wire" on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: "Cree Stock Keeps Crumbling on Bear Note – Schaeffers Research" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell A by 5,900 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 83,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,200 shares, and cut its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).