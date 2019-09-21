As Cree (CREE) Share Value Declined, Hodges Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $3.81 Million; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holds Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 86.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 17,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54 million, up from 20,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05 million shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 68,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 178,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01 million, down from 246,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 42,555 shares to 630,546 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 33,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 42,555 shares to 630,546 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 33,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,632 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 40,668 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 65,850 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 2,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 5,286 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 655,885 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 207,559 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs owns 15,226 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability owns 10,656 shares. Capital Research Invsts holds 5.37 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Dupont Cap Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 9,922 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 7,136 shares to 32,766 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp Cl A (NYSE:AMT) by 13,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,881 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS).