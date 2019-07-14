As Cree (CREE) Share Price Rose, Fairpointe Capital Has Decreased Holding by $34.59 Million; Signia Capital Management Decreased Stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by $309,288

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 137,243 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 606,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 986,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.45 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 1.06M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 234,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 491,715 were reported by Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 99,461 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 32,382 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 16,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technologies has 5,200 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co invested in 75,607 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Assoc owns 171,919 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company owns 443 shares. Asset One accumulated 225,345 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 7,850 shares. 46,800 are held by Strs Ohio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 800 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Koshinski Asset reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.45M for 10.54 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 46,955 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $100.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.