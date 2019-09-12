As Cree (CREE) Share Price Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding by $917,416

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 34,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 20,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 54,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 2.19M shares traded or 22.77% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 5,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 27,585 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 21,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $185.21. About 6.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) by 136,530 shares to 152,430 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 25,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Profund Advisors Limited Co owns 14,608 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 7,153 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs has invested 0.9% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). James Invest invested in 2,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Domini Impact Ltd Llc reported 7,114 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Carroll Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 198 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 65,850 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.31M shares. Smithfield reported 2,704 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset stated it has 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 4,907 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 176 shares.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cree (CREE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: OKTA,SCSC,LEDS,CREE – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Cree’s (NASDAQ:CREE) Share Price Gain of 75% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 141,885 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 368,986 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Doliver Advsr LP holds 8,038 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 450 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 19,425 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Communication accumulated 8,911 shares. 116,867 are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt. 9,046 were accumulated by Blue Fincl. 29,966 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Com. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% or 182,959 shares in its portfolio. Conning stated it has 9,641 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 3,452 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 18,783 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 84,613 shares to 76,571 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,438 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why AMD Stock Will Survive the Trade War – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Opportunities in AI Chips and Semiconductor ETFs – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Was Once A Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.