As Cree (CREE) Share Price Declined, Holder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Upped Its Stake; As Qad (QADA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Trimmed Stake

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 22,458 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 42,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 213,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 171,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 1.18M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,895 were reported by Smithfield. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct accumulated 3.25M shares or 2.37% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 63,180 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.1% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 2.59M shares. D E Shaw holds 20,196 shares. 195,742 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 94,051 shares. 11,053 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 2,436 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Invsts has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 74,121 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc holds 0% or 4,237 shares in its portfolio.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 10,580 shares to 51,483 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 8,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,975 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).