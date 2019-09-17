As Cree (CREE) Market Value Declined, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.01 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Gm Advisory Group Has Raised Holding by $320,256

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 53,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 159,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98M, down from 213,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 6,350 shares. 4,209 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa. 176 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Swiss Bank reported 192,041 shares. Shelton Capital reported 6,918 shares. Eqis Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,203 shares. 2.70 million are held by State Street Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 60,411 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 76,387 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hap Trading Lc invested in 0.65% or 149,623 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.07% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 40 were reported by Howe & Rusling. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 9,378 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 288.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 3,745 shares to 22,544 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

