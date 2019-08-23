As Cree Common Stock Usd0.0025 (CREE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Raised Holding; Hood River Capital Management Has Boosted Its Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cree Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0025 (CREE) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 16,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 118,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 102,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Cree Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0025 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 3.14 million shares traded or 98.82% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) by 147.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 208,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 350,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73M, up from 141,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeuti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $169.11. About 406,991 shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP208M; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 13/03/2018 – Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead Holding $200 Gift Card Weekly lnstagram Contests To Celebrate Flagship Restaurant Opening

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:TUP) by 43,206 shares to 748,117 shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sjw Group Common Stock Usd1.042 (NYSE:SJW) by 24,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,971 shares, and cut its stake in Corelogic Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:CLGX).

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JMP cuts Cree on China woes – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : JKHY, NDSN, CREE, TOL, FANH, URBN, LZB, SCSC – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Lowe’s, Tesla, Fitbit, Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Target, Lowe’s, Tesla, Fitbit – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 28,439 shares to 628,446 shares, valued at $31.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 179,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,231 shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.