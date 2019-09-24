As Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.40 Million; Gratia Capital Decreased Century Cmntys (CCS) Holding by $1.23 Million; Stock Price Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 131,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, down from 179,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 236,125 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 218,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 675 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 219,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 2.66 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 10/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS backs Credit Suisse pay proposals; 18/05/2018 – WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP WYN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $116; 12/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $45 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – India is one of the most vulnerable Asian economies should another round of “taper tantrum” â€” a wave of selloffs â€” occurs, said Santitarn Sathirathai, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 19/04/2018 – Straits Times: Credit Suisse and UBS exploring back-office tie-up; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13 FROM C$12; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “Private equity firms are becoming lenders. Here’s why. – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Upcoming IPOs for July – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse: A Stumble On CCAR Won’t Hold This Stock Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays – In Defense Of Investment Banking – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48M for 8.55 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wade Jurney Homes owner closes 16th consecutive year of profitability – Triad Business Journal” on February 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces new community of Gatlin Creek now open in Georgetown – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Century Communities’ (CCS) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.