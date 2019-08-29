As Credit Suisse Group (Call) (CS) Shares Declined, Continental Advisors Has Decreased Position by $407,000; Cantillon Capital Management Holds Stake in Aon Plc (AON)

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $190.55. About 481,038 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (Call) (CS) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The hedge fund held 63,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 1.70M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 18/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $85; 18/03/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 07/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Ex-Credit Suisse Veteran to Lead Asia Equities; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: CREDIT SUISSE SAYS 1Q GLOBAL MARKETS REV. +2% Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS BANKING CONSOLIDATION ‘IS HARD TO SEE’; 10/05/2018 – BOAML HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S DANIEL JANES IN SYDNEY: AFR; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 6,649 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $433.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 31,243 shares to 171,243 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 30,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,596 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN).

