As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stock Declined, Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut Position by $3.22 Million; Brown Advisory Has Upped Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake by $1.01 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 6,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 298,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.39M, down from 305,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $494.49. About 98,857 shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 87,874 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, up from 83,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $214.2. About 226,689 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,285 shares to 79,117 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 11,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,666 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). The New York-based Allen Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Fin Architects Inc has 0.02% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 195 shares. Service Automobile Association owns 1,847 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 16,640 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 47,003 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 74,826 shares. D E Shaw And has 36,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jlb & owns 6,987 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% or 12,241 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 503,293 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bloombergsen Inc accumulated 14.73% or 505,914 shares.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54 million for 13.95 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.