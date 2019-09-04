As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Trimmed Its Position; Us Bancorp De Raised Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position by $516,108

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 382,022 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.33 million, up from 377,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $142.15. About 686,927 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09M, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $442.65. About 60,969 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,864 shares to 345,895 shares, valued at $28.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp A by 22,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,047 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.2% or 71,980 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 19,919 shares. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak holds 0.94% or 6,053 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,134 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr stated it has 1,114 shares. Charter Trust owns 18,484 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Bailard invested in 0.29% or 37,197 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dana Invest Advsr Inc owns 250,227 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 5,294 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 850 were reported by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc holds 35,146 shares. Alphamark Lc accumulated 250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Advsrs holds 0.06% or 125,695 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Company holds 0.02% or 512 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt stated it has 971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 2 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% stake. Eqis Cap reported 2,781 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Calamos Advisors Ltd Co owns 1,610 shares. Hound Partners Limited Co holds 3.3% or 169,703 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,546 shares. 643 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cantillon Cap Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 305,094 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 20,204 shares. Lvw Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,349 shares.