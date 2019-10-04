As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Value Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Position by $1.97 Million; Somerville Kurt F Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Raised by $1.60 Million as Shares Declined

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.62 million shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 776.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $441.88. About 61,272 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23,136 shares to 109,508 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 20,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,908 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Acceptance closes on $500M asset-backed financing – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ALLY vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Credit Acceptance Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bridgeway Capital invested 0.05% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 68,376 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc owns 163,973 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 20,771 shares. D E Shaw Com accumulated 36,612 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 804 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 547 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Quantum Capital Mgmt Ltd Nj stated it has 8,521 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Pdts Lc reported 10,606 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 710 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 16,640 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 12,241 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Amazon’s EV Van Order Means for Fuel Cells – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon brings Disney streaming to Latin America – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Management holds 1,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Penobscot Mngmt Company accumulated 574 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 784 shares. Towercrest Capital holds 0.08% or 142 shares. Garrison Bradford reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 43,894 shares. Meritage Grp Inc Inc Limited Partnership reported 5.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 3.74 million shares. Jennison Associates stated it has 2.76M shares. Jmg Financial Gp owns 135 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 493 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advisors accumulated 50 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 35,030 were accumulated by Allstate. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 641,973 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,705 shares to 44,779 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,674 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).