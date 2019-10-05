As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Value Declined, Susquehanna International Group Llp Lowered Its Position; Dudley & Shanley Continues to Hold Holding in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI)

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 37,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 8,869 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, down from 46,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $450.43. About 49,278 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 692,773 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41M, up from 683,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 861,337 shares traded or 12.28% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 8,535 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.03% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 2,762 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1,272 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd reported 2,265 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1,828 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 192,492 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Smith Thomas W reported 100,348 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 1,528 shares. Ftb stated it has 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Hillsdale Invest holds 0% or 20 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 1,493 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance: A Rare But Right Culture Toward Capital Allocation And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) CEO Brett Roberts on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance Named to the 2019 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List for the Fifth Year in a Row – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (Put) (NYSE:MPW) by 109,000 shares to 197,300 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $167.10 million for 12.71 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Service Corporation International Honors 2018 Service Excellence Award Winners – PRNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AT&T Spends $1 Billion to Exclusively Stream “The Big Bang Theory” – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Service Corporation International Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,030 shares to 52,164 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,995 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 4,286 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price Cap reported 5,600 shares stake. Consolidated Gp Limited accumulated 39,000 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 12,532 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pnc Grp reported 39,017 shares. British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.31% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 284,177 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 123,057 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 5,067 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Guggenheim Limited Company reported 179,243 shares stake. Baillie Gifford & Commerce holds 0.59% or 11.84 million shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 132,267 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,626 shares.