As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $40.39 Million; Honeywell International Has Upped Its Agree Rlty (ADC) Position

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Agree Rlty Corp (ADC) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 23,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Agree Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 156,720 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16 million, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $465.07. About 60,302 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co owns 882 shares. Moreover, Lvw Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,272 shares. Epoch Investment Prns holds 0.12% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 54,976 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.11% or 114,405 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 2,762 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Caxton has 0.26% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Quantitative Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 34,535 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 662 shares. Virtu Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bloombergsen invested 14.73% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Cantillon Capital Mngmt Limited has 1.46% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 298,427 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 24,921 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54 million for 13.12 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 24,100 shares to 44,740 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,665 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc C (NYSE:SUI).