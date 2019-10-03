As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Cut Its Holding; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $4.62 Million

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16M, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $435.01. About 27,657 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 213.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 61,040 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 million, up from 19,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.6. About 5.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 1.87M shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $72.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 90,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

