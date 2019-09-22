As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Value Declined, Abrams Bison Investments Lowered Its Position by $40.39 Million; As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut by $3.13 Million Its Holding

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 37,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 162,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, down from 199,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 7.03 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain —

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16M, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $15.88 during the last trading session, reaching $474.56. About 104,391 shares traded or 16.41% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And Co has 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.12M shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp has 0.64% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 4.89M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 109,094 shares. Fiera Cap accumulated 1.76% or 5.55 million shares. Moreover, Mu Invs has 3.9% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 75,100 shares. De Burlo Gru Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,800 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 44,146 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 0.93% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.28M shares. 130,584 were reported by Jlb & Associate. Horizon Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 6,271 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited owns 4,200 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 2,400 shares. 393,700 were accumulated by Factory Mutual. Moreover, Cim Limited Company has 4.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Lululemon Thrives as Other Apparel Retailers Die – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trade Desk Inc/The by 1,953 shares to 3,188 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Century Fox Inc by 9,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54 million for 13.39 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Tao Value Reports About Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ECPG or CACC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.