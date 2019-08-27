As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Value Declined, Abrams Bison Investments Has Lowered Its Holding; Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.98 Million as Share Value Declined

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09M, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $449.39. About 24,827 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $846.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 12,448 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 23/03/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.62 million shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

