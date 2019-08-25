As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Smith Thomas W Lowered Its Holding by $1.80 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Clark Estates Lowered Holding

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 79,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 574,359 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, down from 653,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35 million, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $13.63 during the last trading session, reaching $452.98. About 53,703 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.19% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 110,000 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation holds 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 1,801 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.05% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 8,852 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser accumulated 0.13% or 580 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.69% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co owns 468 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 447 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.02% or 1.16 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 67,135 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 5,600 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 2,045 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 23,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,601 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division stated it has 136,066 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,363 shares. Fort Lp owns 34,070 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.87% or 344,571 shares in its portfolio. 32,146 are owned by Ftb Advsr. Sanders Ltd Company holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10.76 million shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 19.06M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp owns 90,576 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 0.52% or 29.28 million shares. Fagan Assocs Inc holds 0.33% or 12,973 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co has 170,987 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 10,731 are owned by Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Lc.