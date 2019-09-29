As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Stake; Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Position by $485,315 as Stock Declined

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16M, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $464.03. About 45,724 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Company (STAA) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 189,888 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, down from 206,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 184,977 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.53M for 13.09 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 743 shares. 295,742 are owned by Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Co. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested in 8,420 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,801 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 14,027 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Ftb Advsrs holds 67 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 9,736 shares. Caxton Assoc L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 996 shares. Midas accumulated 11,500 shares. Goodnow Lc owns 149,575 shares or 9.61% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 682,942 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Invesco has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,782 shares. Principal Group has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 79,850 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 68,425 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 0% or 1,354 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,217 shares. Aqr Cap Lc accumulated 396,954 shares. Consonance Capital Limited Partnership owns 484,557 shares. Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd Liability reported 18,279 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 16,720 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Co holds 449,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Research owns 33,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 10,379 are owned by Lpl Finance Ltd Liability. Putnam Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 33,457 shares.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.01 million for 72.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,467 shares to 21,977 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Holdings by 172,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).