As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Valuation Declined, Bloombergsen Has Lifted Holding; As Quidel (QDEL) Share Price Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Decreased Stake by $12.62 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 194,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.57M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 112,447 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 37,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 494,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.60 million, up from 457,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $468.66. About 45,666 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 64,650 shares to 114,650 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 231,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI).

