As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Valuation Declined, Inca Investments Decreased Its Holding by $7.67 Million; Boeing Co. (BA) Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $2.70 Million as Share Price Declined

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36 million, down from 225,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $235.82. About 213,785 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,928 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 38,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 4,079 shares to 19,055 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 5,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pa Investment Quality Municipal (NQP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.72M shares to 10.32M shares, valued at $60.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

