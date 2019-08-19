As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stock Value Declined, Inca Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $7.67 Million; As Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined, Holder L & S Advisors Has Increased Position

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 193,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36M, down from 225,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206.25. About 568,798 shares traded or 37.60% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 386.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 32,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 41,505 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 8,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.55 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Grp stated it has 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cibc Bank Usa invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Greenwood Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hanson Mcclain reported 1,431 shares. Moreover, Minneapolis Port Gru Lc has 3.68% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Peavine Cap Ltd Liability reported 2,800 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sns Fincl Limited reported 3,450 shares. Utah Retirement holds 108,229 shares. 12,015 were accumulated by Roundview Lc. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 198,337 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of The West stated it has 8,891 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Indiana And Mgmt invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 2,040 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 11,707 were accumulated by Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stillwater Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,361 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Discusses Caterpillar’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar Earnings Disappoint Due To Weaker China Sales And Higher Production Costs – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Look For in Caterpillarâ€™s Q2 Earnings Report – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,329 shares to 2,295 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,335 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Understated Factors To Consider Before Investing In Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.