As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stock Value Declined, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lifted by $19.80 Million Its Position; Wasatch Advisors Position in Abm Inds (ABM) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 42.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 34,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 45,878 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 461,415 shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 86,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 672,580 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.96 million, up from 585,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 174,602 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU

