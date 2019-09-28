As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stock Declined, Redwood Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $2.18 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position by $477,445

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 62.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 9,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 5,756 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 15,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.65. About 627,594 shares traded or 94.29% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36M, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $338.18 million for 12.54 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 4,707 shares to 165,955 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstcash Inc by 4,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,075 shares to 34,820 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

