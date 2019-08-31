As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Shares Declined, Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Its Position by $5.72 Million; As Thor Inds (THO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Horan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 23,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 282,160 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.70M, down from 306,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.12. About 219,616 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 606,493 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp’s 2019 Quarterly Earnings Releases NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ2Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares to 117,164 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor -11% after dealer rationalization hits hard – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,520 are held by Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Gargoyle Inv Advisor holds 0.57% or 9,574 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 115,000 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt owns 21,660 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 1.27% stake. 55,058 are held by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 70,517 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company owns 7,320 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Llc reported 58,168 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Management invested in 76,645 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 1.04 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Burney Company invested in 0.05% or 12,309 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 0.06% or 12,218 shares.