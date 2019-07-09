As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Shares Declined, Holder Martin Currie LTD Lowered Its Position; Penn National Gaming (PENN) Holder Channing Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.78 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 23,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,160 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.70 million, down from 306,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $238.19. About 326,319 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 189,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 497,388 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS lll DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 PENN GAMING GETS SECOND REQUEST FROM FTC ON PINNACLE MERGER

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 50,265 shares to 288,916 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 13,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,138 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $427,111 activity. Fair William J bought $214,940 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Com owns 17,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 88,019 are held by Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 81,285 shares. Van Eck stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 152,784 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 253,359 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Amer Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Invesco reported 0.04% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Retirement Of Alabama reported 138,408 shares stake. Hg Vora Capital holds 8.59% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 5.80M shares. 28,026 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Jennison Associate Ltd has 1.08M shares.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $4.13 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.37 from last year’s $3.76 per share. BAP’s profit will be $329.41 million for 14.42 P/E if the $4.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.15 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.48% negative EPS growth.