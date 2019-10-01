As Cray (CRAY) Valuation Rose, First Washington Has Cut Position; Centre Asset Management Has Lowered Twitter (TWTR) Stake by $845,920; Stock Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter (TWTR) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 24,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 235,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 260,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 6.50 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp analyzed 263,819 shares as the company's stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 103.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 12,505 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Invest Management Limited has 6.92% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Whittier Trust invested in 420 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 448,240 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 15.57M shares. Girard Prtn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 6,400 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.15% or 49,605 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Toth Finance Advisory invested in 0% or 150 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Institute For Wealth Lc accumulated 31,009 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 1.92 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Shellback L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 693,236 shares in its portfolio.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,170 shares to 14,890 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 37,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).