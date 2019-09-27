As Cray (CRAY) Valuation Rose, First Washington Decreased Stake by $9.23 Million; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $18.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 4.78 million shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.45M, up from 4.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 778,574 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 08/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA RISE TO 35 MILLION TONNES IN MARCH VS 31. MLN IN FEB – PILBARA PORTS; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 305,706 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 7,091 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc reported 1,237 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 263,850 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP holds 44,539 shares. Pentwater Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 269,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 179,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 80,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpine Assocs reported 1.06% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 3,880 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 56,032 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 0.22% or 80,000 shares. Harvest Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cray Elects Stephen Gold to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cray Pursues Advanced Research With DOE for Exascale Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Fresh Del Monte Stock Just Jumped 15% – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HPE’s Cray deal set to close after Japan approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) on Behalf of Cray Shareholders and Encourages Cray Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.