As Cray (CRAY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Its Stake by $737,290; As Microchip Technology (Put) (MCHP) Stock Price Declined, Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased by $1.66 Million Its Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) (MCHP) by 81.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 4,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $381,000, down from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 728,930 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 53.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 21,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 18,990 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 40,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84 million for 17.71 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 0.09% or 2.64M shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 46,683 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 168 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.86M shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 10,387 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 895,642 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 3.45 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 27 shares. 28,456 are held by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth invested in 0.01% or 472 shares. Ckw Finance Gru holds 1,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 393 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 1.06M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Reaffirms Financial Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RF) by 81,700 shares to 128,200 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (NYSE:GSK) by 46,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cray Pursues Advanced Research With DOE for Exascale Systems – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cray Supercomputers to Feature New Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cray Powers Geospatial AI Revolution With Breakthrough Deep Learning Performance – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 62,865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested in 282 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.56% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Kellner Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 109,000 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 500,893 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 125,761 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 27,996 shares. Century Cos Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 80,468 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 86,700 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Sei Invests Comm holds 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 34,716 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) by 19,689 shares to 25,647 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.