As Cray (CRAY) Stock Value Rose, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted by $1.16 Million Its Position; Rk Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 125.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 44,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 80,572 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 35,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 244,121 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 3,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 40,828 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 36,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $144.19. About 15,315 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 09/05/2018 – Watchdog probes FAA’s oversight of aircraft maintenance at American Airlines and Allegiant Air; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegian; 13/04/2018 – DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION FINES ALLEGIANT AIR & HAWAIIAN AIRLINES; 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT WELCOMES DOT IG AUDIT OF OPERATIONS, SAFETY; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports Feb 2018 Traffic, 84.4% Load Factor; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Investors of the June 25, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Sees FY EPS $10-EPS $12; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 280,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 26,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,097 shares, and cut its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CRAY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 0.70% less from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 16,331 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 35,158 shares. 2,611 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 602,151 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Aperio Group Inc Limited Company reported 8,627 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 31,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 123,335 shares. 414,825 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Liability Com. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 80,572 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 53,869 shares. Piedmont Advisors accumulated 10,239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 306,954 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 15,300 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 79,050 shares.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “AMD has built Rome, but it will take much more than a day to know if itâ€™s a winner – MarketWatch” on August 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cray Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cray: A Solid Tech Company For Your Long-Term Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cray Inc. Reports 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cray (CRAY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Allegiant and Minor League Baseball’s Partnership Offers Travel and Baseball Promotions With the Allegiant World Mastercard® This Season – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Add Up The Pieces: IYC Could Be Worth $239 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FPA Capital Comments on Allegiant Travel – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant’s (ALGT) April Traffic Rises, Load Factor Falls – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.