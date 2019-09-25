As Cray (CRAY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First Washington Trimmed Its Position; Driehaus Capital Management Lowered Nike (NKE) Position as Stock Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 145,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 241,077 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.24M, down from 386,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.48B market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 21.20 million shares traded or 259.41% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 15,400 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 428,878 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 172,272 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Ameritas Inv Inc accumulated 3,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 9,455 shares. Metropolitan Life Co, a New York-based fund reported 11,693 shares. Polar Asset Management stated it has 0.07% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Penbrook Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,930 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 80,468 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc accumulated 167,795 shares. 448,830 were reported by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 1.17 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 179,864 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 239,962 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications invested in 0% or 536,697 shares.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

