As Cray (CRAY) Share Price Rose, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Stake; Bank Of Montreal Has Lifted Its Stake in Lattice Semiconductor (Put) (LSCC) by $1.31 Million

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Put) (LSCC) by 1539.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 93,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 6,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 1.04 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Reaches Agreement with Lion Point Capital, makes Changes to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $98M-$102M; 21/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 15/04/2018 – SXY:BPT:TRANSFER OF LATTICE GAS FREE-CARRY TO WESTERN FLANK; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 86,932 are held by Millrace Asset Group Inc. White Pine Cap Limited Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 102,091 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 27,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.18% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc owns 12,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc invested in 0% or 42,820 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 209,129 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 1,976 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 336,000 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 67,828 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 82,515 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $118.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 21,555 shares to 68,913 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (Put) (NYSE:HSY) by 897,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,600 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New (Call).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 22,000 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.09% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 49,957 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.26% or 16,861 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). 8,974 are owned by Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.02% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 37,205 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 154,383 shares. Prudential holds 66,927 shares. Paradigm Management Ny has invested 1.11% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Hightower Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 71,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Century has 0.02% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Polar Asset Management Prtnrs owns 110,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1,854 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 86,157 shares.