As Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Share Price Were Volatile, Intrepid Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $386,790; Sterling Capital Management Holding in Community Bank System (CBU) Trimmed by $2.15 Million as Shares Rose

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Community Bank System Inc (CBU) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 356,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.48 million, down from 389,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bank System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 181,433 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crawford & Company (CRD.A) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 38,679 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 295,274 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 256,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crawford & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 45,198 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. 1Q EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees FY18 EPS 78c-EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Announces Promotion of William M. Crawford to Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Crawford & Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRD.A); 05/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Crawford RealStreet Joint Venture B-415193.2,B-415193.3: Apr 2, 2018; 11/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES PROMOTION OF WILLIAM M. CRAWFORD TO CFO; 05/04/2018 – Sam Edelman Celebrates Expansion in China with Lane Crawford; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton and Crawford Want FBI to Track Sexual Assault on Planes, Ships; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. 1Q Rev $273.1M

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Community Bank System, Inc. Completes Merger with Kinderhook Bank Corp. and Enhances Capital District Presence – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Community Bank closing on Kinderhook deal – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Community Bank System, Inc. Completes Merger with Merchants Bancshares, Inc. – Business Wire” published on May 12, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Stockholder and Regulatory Approvals Received for Kinderhook Bank Corp. Merger – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 78,679 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $85.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $41.28M for 19.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold CBU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 36.43 million shares or 0.12% more from 36.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning has 82,869 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 5,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Community Fincl Svcs Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 116,941 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 7,777 shares. Advisory Serv Net Lc stated it has 105 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Leisure Cap accumulated 0.46% or 8,000 shares. Pnc Serv Gp invested in 0% or 25,535 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 353,811 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,224 shares. 151,425 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc. Suntrust Banks holds 3,269 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 113,629 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 10,200 shares. Howland Capital Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).